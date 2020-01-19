2 police officers killed in shooting near Diamond Head; multiple homes up in flames

In what the mayor called an “unprecedented tragedy,” two police officers were fatally shot Sunday, a third was injured and at least four homes in Diamond Head were destroyed by fire in a shocking series of events that all started with an attempted eviction.

By HNN Staff | January 19, 2020 at 10:02 AM HST - Updated January 19 at 12:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In what the mayor called an “unprecedented tragedy,” two police officers were fatally shot Sunday, a third was injured and at least four homes in Diamond Head were destroyed by fire in a shocking series of events that all started with an attempted eviction.

Police sources have identified the suspect as Jerry Hanel, and it’s believed he has died.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. after first responders were called to a home on Hibiscus Drive following a stabbing.

Sources told HNN that the suspect apparently stabbed his landlord when she tried to evict him.

Police responding to the stabbing at the home on Hibiscus Drive were met with gunfire.

And then the suspect allegedly set fire to the home. Those flames spread quickly to several nearby homes as firefighters weren’t able to gain access.

On Twitter, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed his condolences to the victims.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii,” Caldwell said. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department.”

The flames remain active, though several of the blazes are under control.

Authorities have not said whether the suspect has been arrested or shot. But police on scene don’t appear to be actively looking for a suspect.

Sources told HNN that the officers shot at the home were initially taken in extremely critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center, where they later died.

Dozens of police officers, including Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, were seen arriving at the hospital en masse as the patients were transported away from the Diamond Head scene.

The officers who arrived at the hospital were visibly shaken.

Several were crying, and Ballard could be seen hugging those arriving at the emergency room.

One witness at the scene told HNN that rescuers could be seen performing CPR on an officer in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Soon after the shooting incident was reported, the home believed to be the scene of the shooting caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses in the area say the fire has spread to at least four other nearby homes in the area, and Honolulu firefighters were staging nearby while waiting for police officials, who have control of the scene, to give the all-clear.

Several vehicles, including a marked Honolulu Police Department vehicle, were also on fire.

Videos taken at the scene of the fire appeared to include the sound of gunfire from within the home as it burned, though shots from the home were not confirmed.

A youth tennis tournament near Kapiolani Park was canceled because of the nearby shooting. Officers do not believe the shooter was in the park, but put up yellow caution tape as a precautionary measure to keep the area clear.

