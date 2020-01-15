UPDATE: Police pursuit leads to officer hospitalized after crash

Officials are cleaning up an area where a DeWitt Township Police vehicle was struck by a minivan.

A police pursuit led to the officer and driver of the other vehicle hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police from the Lainsgburg Police Department were in the pursuit of the minivan, when it struck the DeWitt Township PD car, according to the Clinton Co. Sheriff.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at West Jason Road and Old U.S. 27, right at the intersection around 11:11 a.m.

Clinton County Sheriff's office, Lt. Jeff Clarke, confirms the pursuit started in Laingsburg at about 11:03 a.m.

The area of Old U.S. 27 to West Price Road is currently closed.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

