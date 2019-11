Lansing police are trying to figure out who stole the heavy equipment you can see pictured here.

Investigators say the suspect drove up to a business on the 2300 block of Grand River in Lansing, early in the morning on October 3rd.

That person hooked up a truck to a large trailer with a piece of heavy equipment on it, and then drove off.

If you know anything about this, or recognize the truck, contact the Lansing Police Department.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.