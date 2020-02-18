Police need communities help to find shooter

The Lansing Police (LPD) are looking for help to find out who shot their gun on the 5700 block of Richwood on Tuesday.

LPD PIO, Robert Merritt, says that they received a report of shots fired around 2 p.m. on Feb. 18.

When officers arrived at the scene it was vacant, no victims or suspects were in sight.

Officers located damage to the building caused by the bullets and shell casings in the road.

They attempted to speak with witnesses but they were uncooperative.

If you saw anything, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

