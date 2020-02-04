Police looking into shots fired report

"Shots fired" was reported on Monday in Meridian Township.

The township police say it happened at 11:35 p.m. on the 1700 block of Nemoke Trail.

The officers did discover multiple shots had come from a red SUV that witnesses said had already left the scene.

Witnesses also said that the vehicle had 3 people in it, all in their late teens or early twenties.

At this time, there are no injuries or property damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the Police Department’s social media sites.

