Police looking for suspects in Dollar General burglary

Lansing Police are looking for suspects that allegedly robbed a Dollar General over the weekend. (Source LPD)

Police have surveillance video from the store that shows two people drive a truck into the store near Cavanaugh and Aurelius.

They say it happened around 5:30 Saturday morning.

The video also shows the two men taking things out of the store.

Police say they have found the truck but are still looking for the men.

