Police looking for missing Dearborn girl

Police are asking looking for your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Reem Alsaidi willingly left her Dearborn home with an unknown person at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video captured Alsaidi getting into a white or gray Sedan that pulled up in front of her house.

Alsaidi is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department.

