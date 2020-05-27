Police looking for burglars who are targeting local gyms

Mid-Michigan police are searching for the suspects who broke into three different area gyms.

Police are searching for suspects in three gym burglaries.

The burglaries all took place within a week's time.

The three crimes took place in East Lansing, Bath Township, and Alaiedon Township.

And all the burglaries were caught on camera.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed gyms in an executive order March 16 to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The owners of these gyms now say these break-ins are just another painful blow.

Stacey Nye of Greater Lansing Crossfit says, "It's really concerning that we weren't the only gym, because that tells me they're potentially going to hit other places."

The gym owners say they are going to take extra security precautions until they are allowed to safely reopen y the state.

Area police believe the break-ins at two of the gyms are related.

We will keep you updated on this investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.