Police need your help finding the person who vandalized Mr. Taco in south Lansing.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a man picking up landscape rocks and throwing them through several windows to the restaurant.

The owner of Mr. Taco told News 10 the restaurant will be closed until repairs are made.

If you know anything about this crime, call Lansing police.

