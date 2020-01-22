Police investigating two liquor store robberies in Jackson County

Police in Jackson County are investigating two separate armed robberies at liquor stores.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a man robbed two people outside Tate's Take Out on Francis Street in Summit Township, on Friday, January 17.

Another one happened at Bob's Take Out on Page Avenue in Jackson, Monday night.

Benjamin Negron was still at work at Hidden Gems Auto Body across the street when the robbery happened.

"I was there earlier and talked to the folks that run the place. Everything seemed normal," Negron said.

Surveillance cameras from the body shop caught a person hanging around the liquor store robbery just before someone called police.

The video shows someone pulling up and getting out of a car.

Police said they saw the suspect run from the store.

Jackson Police Director Elmer Hitt said the best thing to do in that situation is to just follow directions.

"It is advised to cooperate. Confronting or attempting to take down an armed person has a significant risk there," said Hitt.

Hitt said they still don't know who this person is, but said video is the best way to solve the case.

"Over the last five years, the technology is so rapidly changing. Some of the quality of video in some of the stores isn't where it needs to be," he said.

Negron said that's part of the plan at Hidden Gems, especially putting a camera on the corner.

"We're putting up more lights, that's for sure. Keep our parking lot lit."

It's not clear if the robberies are connected.

The suspect at both stores is described as a black man wearing a black mask.

If you know anything, call Jackson Police at 517-788-4100 or Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 517-768-7900.

