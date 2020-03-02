Police investigating two bodies found in home in Blackman Township

Police found two bodies Sunday morning in Blackman Township.

Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety Director Michael L. Jester told News 10 police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Cypress in Blackman Township at 6:50 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation.

Jester said police found two subjects dead, both with gunshot wounds, inside of their residence.

Jester said the subjects are Matthew Lee Sparks, 35, and Sheena Marie Sparks, 35, who are husband and wife.

Detectives from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident, Jester said.

The director said no further information will be released until the investigation is complete but said the department doesn't believe there is any danger to the public.

Detectives from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were assisted on-scene by the Michigan State Police Laboratory, Jester said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

