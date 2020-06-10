Police investigating string of car dealership break-ins

Burglars have targeted another western Michigan car dealership.

WOOD-TV reports that the Kent County sheriff’s office is investigating a Wednesday morning break-in at a Kia dealership in Plainfield Township after the lobby door was shattered. It wasn’t immediately clear if anything was stolen.

An Infiniti dealership and a Chevrolet and Toyota dealership were broken into overnight Monday. Both are in Grand Rapids.

The television station says at least six dealerships in Plainfield Township, Grand Rapids and Kentwood were broken into over the weekend. One person has been arrested.

