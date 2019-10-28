Police investigating robbery at Lansing gas station

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a liquor store robbery that happened on the city's south side Sunday

Officers were called to Express Gas & Mart, 500 West Mount Hope Avenue around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 for a report of a robbery.

Lansing police said two men man walked into the store, one of them pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from workers.

The ran away with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived, police said.

No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

