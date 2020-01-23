Police investigating possible inside job of lottery ticket thefts

Lottery tickets were stolen from a store in Fowlerville totaling over $100,000.

Christopher Bandy was charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more, according to court records, on January 21.

He was employed at the Buddy's Mini Mart in Fowlerville when stacks of lottery tickets went missing.

News 10 is waiting to hear back from the Fowlerville Police Department and the Michigan Lottery for comment.

Bandy's next court date is January 28 in 53rd District Court.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

This is a developing news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

