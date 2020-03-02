Police investigating fatal accident

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office Delta Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident at West Saginaw Highway and I-96 Monday morning.

The accident happened at 6:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle that was eastbound with two occupants was attempting to turn onto I-96 from Saginaw Highway.

Another vehicle was headed westbound on Saginaw Highway and collided with the first vehicle, according to police.

A passenger in the first car was transported to Sparrow Hospital and did not survive, police said.

Police believe alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The Eaton County Accident Team is investigating.

Police said no names are being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.