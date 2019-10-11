UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian in fatal accident

Mahlech Ariel-Yahrimyah-Ben Spencer, 37, was killed after being hit by a car.

It happened around 10 p.m. on E. Saginaw Street near Johnson Avenue, which is near Lansing Catholic High School.

Spencer, a Lansing resident, entered the roadway walking south on Saginaw. The car was traveling east of Saginaw when the accident happened.

First Responders pronounced Spencer dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating, but they don't believe alcohol or speed were factors.

