Police investigating car break-ins

The Clinton County Sheriff's office is looking for some insight from the public in regards to several car break-ins.

They are looking into incidents in the Pewawmo, Fowler, and Westphalia areas.

They are saying that in some of the cases thieves stole items from the cars and in others, they just rummaged around.

If you see any suspicious activity, police are asking that you report it.

And, remember no to leave valuables in your car and to keep it locked.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

