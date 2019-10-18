Police investigating car break ins

Knowing someone broke into your car is bad enough, actually seeing it happen is even more unnerving.

East Lansing police are looking into a string of car break-ins in the Whitehills neighborhood.

News 10's Rachel Sweet talked with several people in the neighborhood who say they've had some sort of car break-in happen to them. One person even caught it on a surveillance camera.

"I caught it on camera," Cindy Messieha said. "They were trying to get into my truck and then they couldn't get in so they went to my neighbors house and they broke into her vehicle and they stole it."

It wasn't just Messieha who was targeted. Another neighbor said a visitor to her home had money stolen out of her car during the day last week.

"She parked like right outside the house and as she was working in the backyard, all of sudden she went back to her car and all the cash was taken out of it," Michelle Andary, a Whitehills resident said.

Other neighbors didn't want to speak on camera, but said that this has been an ongoing issue.

"Everybody now is getting cameras like that's how bad it is you know what I mean, that was not a concern before," Messieha said.

Police are aware of the situation and say they are looking into it.

"They also seemed to have occurred within one or two days of each other so that gives us a pattern to work from and we look to trying to catch whoever's responsible for this," Deputy Chief of East Lansing Police Steve Gonzalez said.

But they say they need help to find the thieves before this scene is repeated.

"We want people to call us if they have any suspicions about someone in their neighborhood or they see something that's just not right and we can send an officer to take a look into it," Gonzales said.

Police are reminding people not to keep any valuables in their cars and to keep them locked whether they're parked in the street or driveway.

To report any suspicious activity in the East Lansing area call 517-351-4220 or go online here.

