Police investigating burglaries at three area gyms

Police are searching for the men who broke into three area gyms within a week.

In two of the burglaries, the suspects got in by prying the door with a crowbar, and all three were caught on camera.

Two men were seen on surveillance video taking items from Yoga State in East Lansing, East Lansing CrossFit in Bath Township and Greater Lansing CrossFit in Alaeidon Township.

"At first I kind of thought at first some kids knocked in the door or something," said Stacey Nye, Greater Lansing CrossFit owner. "It was really a sense of violation."

Saturday morning the burglars got away with several heavier weights.

Weights were also taken from East Lansing CrossFit Saturday.

"It's really concerning that we weren't the only gym because that tells me they're potentially going to hit other places," said Nye.

Other gyms were already hit.

Yoga State was hit May 17.

"At first I thought it was a joke. When I got the phone call I was like who was going to actually break into a yoga studio," said Jen Hayes, Yoga State owner.

Hayes said the burglars got away with some pocket change and Yoga State branded clothing.

"It felt like another kick of being knocked down. Our first one was because of a virus and not a person," she said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer closed gyms in an executive order March 16 to try and prevent coronavirus spreading.

"It's been difficult for our morale for sure. We've been pretty discouraged already," Nye said.

Nye and Hayes said they will improve security until they can reopen.

Governor Whitmer hasn't indicated when that would be.

If you know anything about the crimes, call police.

