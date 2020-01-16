Police investigating after gunshot wound victim walks into hospital

Lansing Police is investigating after they say a gunshot wound victim walked into Sparrow Hospital Thursday evening.

They say the 22-year-old man, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, told them it happened at a home on West Malcolm X Street near Max Ave in Lansing.

Police then responded to the home around 5 p.m. where they began investigating the incident. They believe the victim and the suspect did know each other and the shooting was not random.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect but that there is no threat to the public.

