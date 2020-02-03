Police investigating a crash involving two vehicles on I-96

Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that happened just before midnight on Monday.

The crash involved two vehicles.

It occurred on westbound I-96 just before the Oakum's Road exit.

When police arrived they found a gray Chevrolet pick-up truck damaged.

The paramedics on the scene told News 10 that the two people riding in the truck were taken to the hospital.

We were unable to get their condition from authorities.

However, the paramedics said that the driver of the second vehicle, a sedan, is expected to be OK.

No word yet on what caused the crash.