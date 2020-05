A 28-year-old woman is in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., Lansing Police were called to the 900 block of Reo Road where they found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still looking for a suspect, but they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-272-6026.

