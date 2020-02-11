Police investigate validity of complaint against substitute teacher

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t made any arrests in connection with news last week from the Waverly Community Schools that a substitute teacher has been “barred” from the district following a student-issued complaint.

“We’re still checking the validity and working with the schools,” said Jerri Nesbitt, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

School officials sent an email late Friday afternoon to parents of students in the district that said a substitute teacher had been barred from working in Waverly “effective immediately.”

The emailed mentioned that a student “informed our staff of an incident from a few years ago that involved a teacher employed by EduStaff.”

“Our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff,” the email said. “We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies from Eaton and Ingham counties as they investigate this matter.”

Messages left Tuesday with Waverly Community Schools Superintendent Kelly Blake and EduStaff, a Grand Rapids-based educational staffing company, weren’t returned.

