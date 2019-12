Police say there is no threat to students at St. Johns High School, and school will continue today as normal.

Overnight students received a message via Snapchat saying if they came to school, they would be shot.

The Clinton County Sheriff's office and the Saint Johns police department traced the message back to the sender, and did a safety check.

The case is now being handed over to the prosecutor's office.

