Police investigate shots fired inside South Lansing YMCA

Lansing Police are investigating shots fired inside the South Lansing YMCA.

Police tell News 10 they were called out to the YMCA on Long Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired inside the gymnasium.

Upon arrival, police say they didn’t find any victims or suspects.

According to a sign on the YMCA's door, the South Lansing YMCA will be closed for the rest of Sunday and resume business hours on Monday.

Lansing Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

