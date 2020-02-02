Police investigate hunting accident that leaves one injured

Police are investigating a hunting accident.

On Saturday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 4000 block of W Lincoln Ave in Easton Township for a victim that sustained a single gunshot wound to the hand.

From preliminary investigation, police say that the male was coyote hunting with a couple of his friends.

As they were walking back to their vehicle, the suspect’s rifle that was mounted to a tripod, came apart and fell to the ground.

The suspect went to grab the gun while it was falling and it discharged.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hand.

The victim was transported to Butterworth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.