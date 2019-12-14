Police investigate fatal house fire

Police are investigating a fatal fire in Blissfield Township.

On Saturday, around 3:44, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office responded to a house in the 4000 Block of Ifland Road in Blissfield Township.

Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Police believe the owner of the house, a 76-year-old man, was still inside the home.

At 7:30 am, officials from the responding fire departments located a badly burned body while searching the home.

The investigation is still ongoing as to the cause of the fire and the identification of the person found deceased inside.

