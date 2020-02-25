UPDATE: Body found in woods

Lansing police are on the scene of a wooded area near south Martin Luther King Jr. and REO Road in Lansing.

An officer from the LPD told News 10 they are investigating a suspicious death.

The police, along with a crime scene investigation unit, are searching behind the Willits Auto Parts building.

Lansing PIO Robert Merritt said that they were called around 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday regarding an unresponsive person.

Once they got to the area, they declared that the body had been there awhile.

They aren't saying if it is a man or a woman but will look at fingerprints and tattoos to help ID the victim.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

