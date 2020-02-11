Police identify man shot, killed after stabbing police dog

Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed after he stabbed a police dog in the head.

They said Tuesday that 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell of Saginaw was shot inside his home Sunday morning. Police previously said they went to Blaisdell’s home in response to a neighbor dispute that escalated into a hostage situation.

Blaisdell’s partner was being held in the couple’s shared house against his will.

Saginaw police officers and 5-year-old German shepherd Deebo entered the house and police said Blaisdell stabbed Deebo in the head with a knife he had been brandishing.

Two Saginaw police officers then fired on Blaisdell, killing him.

Deebo is recovering.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.