Police identify man killed in accident in Delta Township Wednesday

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an accident in Delta Township Wednesday as Scott Hopper of Grand Ledge. Two other people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

Deputies were called to St. Joseph Highway and Nixon Road just west of Grand Ledge around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Hopper was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the cause of the crash yet. News 10 and wilx.com will keep you updated on this story.

