Police identify East Lansing couple killed in I-96 crash

Police have identified the East Lansing couple who died in a single-vehicle crash late last month on Interstate 96.

The couple was identified Thursday by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office as 88-year-old Laurence Carlsen and 72-year-old Roberta Carlsen, his wife.

Police said the Carlsens died in a fiery crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 29 along eastbound I-96, west of Fowlerville Road, in Handy Township.

Police and emergency officials were dispatched to the area about 7 a.m. Oct. 29 and still don’t know why the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a tree and caught on fire.

The Carlsens were the lone occupants in the vehicle, a 2019 Subaru Ascent, a news release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

