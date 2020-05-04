Police have charged suspect in weekend shooting

Police have charged a 25-year-old man suspected of killing a 41-year-old man over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 3 at around 11:36 a.m., Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment located on the 2300 block of East Jolly Road.

Police said once officers arrived to the scene, they found Donta Shamar Johnson, 41, from Muskegon, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Damien Levar Williamson Jr. has been charged with count one of open murder and count two felony firearm. Police said there is no bond.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on May 15 at 8:30 a.m., police said.

His preliminary exam is set for May 21 at 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said this was not a random act and there is no danger to the public, but the investigation remains open.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at 517-483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-7867, or you can send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or MobilePD app.

