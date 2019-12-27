Police dispatchd to fatal crash in Watertown Township

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to what police are calling a "very serious injury traffic crash."

The crash happened on Francis Road at Clark Road in Watertown Township on Friday, Dec. 27 around 3 p.m.

Police say preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet Impala was driving westbound on Clark Road and stopped for the stop sign on Clark Road at Francis Road.

Police say the Impala then pulled out onto the path of an on-coming Ford pickup that was heading northbound on Francis Road.

A driver and front-seat passenger were in the Impala and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The passenger was transported to Sparrow Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the driver of the truck was treated at the scene and released.

Police say the traffic crash is still under investigation and that the names are being withheld until the family is notified.

