Police describe crime scene found at Latunski's home

Court documents show that police went to Mark Latunski’s home to perform a welfare check to see if missing Kevin Bacon was at Latunski‘s home.

Police entered the residence and found Bacon hanging naked from the ceiling.

Latunski told police he murdered Bacon by stabbing him with a knife in the back one time then slitting his throat.

Latunski said he wrapped rope around Bacon’s ankles and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling.

He also admitted to using the knife to cut off his testicles and eating them later.

Mark Latunski, 50, was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body. He was arrested that Saturday after police say it was his Morrice-area home they found Bacon's body in the basement.

Friends and family describe Kevin Bacon as a man who could light up any room he walked into and the 25-year-old's light was snuffed out too early when he was murdered on Christmas Eve.

Bacon of Swartz Creek was first reported missing on Christmas Day when he didn't return home for a family breakfast.

Friends and family mounted a large search effort for Bacon. His car was found in Clayton Township near his home. His wallet, phone and other belongings were inside.

A few days later on Dec. 28, his body was found at a house in Shiawassee County, which is 24 miles east of Swartz Creek, located in Genesee County.

Melissa Myers, Bacon's roommate said Bacon went to meet Latunski on Christmas Eve after they connected through a dating app, Grindr.

Neighbors of Latunski said people are shaken that something like this could happen in their small community.

Morrice is a quiet village made up of mostly farmers with a population of around 900 people according to the census. It is made up a total area of 1.38 square miles.

"We're all just farmers and deer hunters, so it's quiet," Michael Parks said. "We moved from Atlanta and I thought we were going to get away from the crowds and all this kind of stuff, but I guess you never know who your neighbors are."

Parks said he has seen odd behavior from Latunski previously. On Nov. 25, police responded to Latunski's home when a 29-year-old man wearing nothing but a leather kilt ran from the house with Latunski chasing him. Parks said the man had blood on his face and was screaming for help.

Police investigated the incident but the man didn't want to press charges and police determined no crime had been committed.

Latunski told police that he was chasing the man because he was wearing his kilt, it was expensive and he wanted it returned.

Several celebrities have chimed in on Bacon's death, like Jeffree Star, who contributed $20,000 to his funeral fund, and actor Kevin Bacon who posted condolences about his death.

Bacon's funeral was held Friday at Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek. Hundreds of people gathered at Swartz Creek High School later that night for a vigil.

Bacon's parents said they were overwhelmed by the support that came from the community.

"His dancing, his sassiness and his love for makeup and hair, and how good of a stylist he was. I'm just going to love everything about him, I'm going to miss him," Wendi Walters, who knew Bacon, said at the vigil.

Latunski was arraigned last Monday. However, in court he told the judge that he was not Latunski.

"Sir, are you Mr. Latunski?" he was asked in court.

"No, my name is Edgar Thomas Hill. Mark Latunski is my nephew," he said.

He also signed another name on court documents.

Bacon's family says they believe it's part of his plan to get out of it.

"I think he's trying to throw us off," said Pam Bacon, Bacon's mother said. "He's trying to claim incompetent. He's done that in the past," Bacon's father, Karl said.

The judge continued on with proceedings and ordered Latunski to be held without bond.

"The police have definitely identified who he is. They've dealt with him in the past, and this is the same person they arrested on site and he has not left their custody at all," Karl Bacon said.

Latunski was charged with kidnapping in 2013 for allegedly taking two of his four children from their mother- his ex wife.

Those previous charges were dismissed after several competency hearings.

Police have not released the cause of death pending autopsy results.

Latunski is expected back in court on January 8.

