Police need help finding Delta Twp. car wash shooting suspect

Police are looking for a man who shot at another man with a handgun around noon Tuesday at a Delta Township car wash.

Eaton County deputies responded to calls around that time at Spotless Auto Wash World, 103 S. Waverly Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found nobody injured. Witnesses told police a man shot a handgun at another man and fled the scene.

Deputies said there's no indication the victim was hit. The sheriff's office has yet to provide a description of the man deputies are looking for.

The car wash is located just south of West Michigan Avenue and west of Delta Township’s border with Lansing Township.

If you have any information, contact Eaton County Det. Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.

When News 10 called the business around 12:15 pm. Tuesday an employee who answered the phone said he witnessed the shooting. He declined to give his name.

A message from the businesses’ Facebook page sent to News 10 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday said “police are at the scene and shell casings were found so they shut us down.”

Around 1:30 p.m., a car wash employee told News 10 the business had reopened.

