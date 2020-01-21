Police at home of former US Gymnastics Coach

Grand Ledge Police Tuesday morning were at the home of former U.S. Olympics Coach, John Geddert.

Chief Tom Osterholzer told News 10 that they were assisting in an investigation with the Attorney General's office.

Osterholzer said they sent 2 cruisers and three officers to the scene.

News 10 did reach out to Geddert for comment, but he did not answer his phone.

The Attorney General's office told us that they "could not confirm or deny search warrants were being executed at his home and Twistars."

John Geddert, a Grand Ledge resident.worked with Larry Nassar while coaching the United States Olympic Gymnastics Team.

Nassar also treated members of the gold medal winning 2012 U.S. women’s gymnastics team coached by Geddert.

On Jan. 23, 2018, Geddert confirmed with families of gymnasts he coached that he had retired. The news came in the form of an email that was made public just hours after USA Gymnastics suspended his membership.

He also founded and managed Twistars in Dimondale, Michigan, a gym where Nassar molested athletes. Geddert is no longer listed as owner on the Twistars website.

During Nassar’s sentencings, some victims complained that Geddert was physically abusive and indifferent to injuries, and forced them to see Nassar. He has insisted that he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.

In March of 2018, Twistars filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against them related to Larry Nassar.

The motion claimed that John Geddert and Twistars were wrongly accused and that Geddert didn't know of Nassar's abuse until after Nassar was arrested.

"Mr. Geddert was simply one individual in an extraordinarily long line of people who were duped," attorneys wrote in the motion.

The motion claims the statute of limitations for most of the claims against Twistars and John Geddert have run out. It also claims that neither John Geddert nor Twistars were mandatory reporters under Michigan law.

One of the gymnasts who trained at Twistars spent a large part of her impact statement during Nassar's trial on the abuse she claims to have suffered by Geddert.

Makayla Thrush, who spoke in the Nassar sentencing hear of January 2018, detailed both emotional and physical abuse of Geddert.

She claims Geddert ended her career when he threw her on the low bar and even told her to kill herself several times.

"Do you remember the time you got so mad at me? I don't even know why that's just who you are. You threw me on top of the low bar, ruptured the lymph nodes in my neck, gave me a black eye, and tore the muscles in my stomach. You told me to kill myself not just once but many other times, and unfortunately, I let you get the best of me because after you ended my career I tried. John you never even called me by my first name," said Thrush.

Thrush then went on to say that Geddert would make her and other gymnasts scrub the bathroom floor with their toothbrush if he caught them eating anything he didn't approve of.

He was not facing any criminal charges at that time.

