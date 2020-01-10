Police arrest teens following billboard investigation

Police have arrested the teens suspected of playing porn on an electronic billboard on I-75 in Oakland County back in Sept. 2019

Police released a surveillance video showing the two teenagers breaking into the shack where the board's video feed is controlled from.

A tip helped Auburn Hills Police track the teenagers down.

One of the teens, who is 18 years old, was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. The other teen, who is 16 years old, was put in a juvenile diversion program and won't be charged so long as he stays out of trouble.

Displaying or distributing porn to minors violates Auburn Hills city ordinance with a penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

