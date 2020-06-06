Police arrest cyclist filmed confronting, attacking BLM supporters in Maryland

MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (CNN) -- Police say they have in custody the cyclist who attacked supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement in Maryland.

Police arrested and charged 60-year-old Anthony Brennan for allegedly confronting and attacked BLM supporters in Maryland. (Source: Maryland-National Capital Park Police/CNN)

Maryland-National Capital Park police arrested and charged Anthony Brennan III, 60, with three counts of second-degree assault.

According to police, the Brennan was filmed confronting three people posting flyers in support of the movement on Monday.

Police say Brennan started to argue with a man and two young women about the flyers. The video shows him grabbing fliers out of their hands and shouting obscenities at them.

At one point, the man charges at the person filming, knocking him down.

Detectives say tips from the community led them to Brennan.

Police searched his home and he turned himself into the police on Friday evening.

