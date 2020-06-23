Gas main break closes area of Abbot/Albert in East Lansing

Police advise motorists to stay away from the area of Abbot and Albert due to a gas main break.

Consumers Energy crews are at the scene after fielding a report about the break shortly after 3 p.m.

Abbot and Linden, near East Lansing City Hall, is currently closed to traffic.

Terry DeDoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the gas main broke after a construction contractor did some excavating work in the area.

Some excavating equipment damaged a 4-inch underground plastic natural gas main, DeDoes said.

DeDoes said at about 4:15 pm crews didn't know when the gas main could be repaired.

The East Lansing Police Department sent out a Nixle alert around 3 pm that said the area of northbound Abbot from Grand River Avenue was closed to traffic.

