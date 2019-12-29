Police Standoff In Parma

A truck stop in Parma, Michigan in Jackson County was the scene of a police standoff.

News 10 has learned the man arrested during the police operation had an active warrant out for his arrest.

The photo attached to this article shows police going into a parked recreational vehicle.

The News Ten crew at the scene observed a Jackson County Special Response Unit take a unidentified white male out of the RV and place him into custody.

Earlier, Sunday afternoon, police locked down a restaurant in the area which is just off of I-94.

During the entire incident police were active around an recreational vehicle parked near a truck stop in the area.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

