Police, Secret Service mum after new incident at Mar-a-Lago

There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service recently at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, but authorities aren’t saying what had happened.

Palm Beach police records show officers were called Monday night to the South Florida resort to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, including the name of the individual who was contacted.

Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said Tuesday that the Secret Service is the lead investigative agency and his department has no comment.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The president and his family left Mar-a-Lago on Sunday after two weeks at the Florida resort.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.