Police: One taken to hospital following weekend shooting

Lansing Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Rumsey Avenue regarding on a report of a shooting.

The incident happened around 12:06 a.m. Sunday, May 17.

Lansing Police said upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his back. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

An on-scene investigation determined the victim, along with others, were inside of a house located in the 200 block of Rumsey Avenue.

Police said the victim and others heard gunfire outside of the house when a bullet came into the house hitting the victim.

Police said it is unknown if the firearm was discharged from someone on foot or in a vehicle.

Police said officers located other items outside of the home that were struck and damaged by gunfire.

Lansing Police said officers conducted a track from the scene attempting to locate a suspect but the track was unsuccessful.

Lansing Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooing, asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting

the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at 517-483-6840.

