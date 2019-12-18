Police: Motorist, 90, crashes into buggy, continues home

Police in Michigan’s Thumb region say a 90-year-old motorist crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in broad daylight and then continued home without stopping.

Michigan State Police say Monday’s hit-and-run crash in Sanilac County’s Marlette Township left the sole occupant of the Amish buggy with minor injuries.

Troopers found crash debris indicating the vehicle that hit the buggy was a red Ford Fusion with damage to its front passenger side.

The Bay City Times reports the motorist contacted Marlette police after calling their insurance company to make a claim and was told to contact police. The case is under review by Sanilac County prosecutors.

