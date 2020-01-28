Murder charge for Maryland officer accused of killing handcuffed man

A Maryland police officer accused of shooting and killing a handcuffed man in the front seat of a police cruiser will face a murder charge.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said during a news conference on Tuesday that he asked his special investigations response team to file a charge of second-degree murder against Cpl. Michael Owen Jr.

He is also facing manslaughter and other associated weapons charges.

The deadly shooting occurred Monday night inside the cruiser after Prince George’s County police officers responded to reports that a driver had struck multiple vehicles.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old William Howard Green.

