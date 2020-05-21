Police: Man involved in accident hid stolen dog in pants

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is thanking Eaton County Animal Control for assisting in a crash involving a four-week-old German Shepherd puppy.

The sheriff's office said the occupant of the vehicle was trying to hide the puppy in his pants.

The sheriff's office said animal control staff recognized the puppy as stolen from Ingham County.

"We were able to get the puppy returned to its owner and more importantly, its mother. We are also working with Ingham County assisting with their criminal case," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said three puppies were originally stolen, however, all three have been recovered and are back with their mom.

A witness, Camron Coats, told News 10, he was riding his motorcycle Wednesday in the area of Lansing Road and Old Lansing Road in Dimondale. He said he was headed west on Old Lansing Road toward Dimondale when he saw a man in a van driving erratically while heading westbound on Lansing Road.

He said the man in the van hit a few medians, crashed and appeared either drunk or high.

Before the van hit the medians, Coats says he saw the driver throw the puppy out the window.

He got the dog, called 911 and tried to deliver first aid to the guy before ambulance and cops got there.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.