Police: Man holed-up in Detroit-area hotel room surrenders

A man has surrendered to police after hours holed-up inside a suburban Detroit hotel room following a reported domestic situation involving a woman.

A caller told 911 dispatchers about 2 a.m. Wednesday that a naked woman was screaming in a hallway at the Hampton Inn in West Bloomfield Township, northwest of Detroit.

Police have spoken to the woman who they believe is the man’s wife. She was taken to a hospital.

The man was taken into custody later Wednesday morning. Police earlier had said they believed the man was armed with a gun.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.