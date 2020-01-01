Police: Man holed-up in Detroit-area hotel room surrenders

Wed 10:29 PM, Jan 01, 2020

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man has surrendered to police after hours holed-up inside a suburban Detroit hotel room following a reported domestic situation involving a woman.

A caller told 911 dispatchers about 2 a.m. Wednesday that a naked woman was screaming in a hallway at the Hampton Inn in West Bloomfield Township, northwest of Detroit.

Police have spoken to the woman who they believe is the man’s wife. She was taken to a hospital.

The man was taken into custody later Wednesday morning. Police earlier had said they believed the man was armed with a gun.

