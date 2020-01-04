Police: Man finds child dead, wife hurt in Detroit-area home

Authorities say a man found his wife severely injured and toddler dead at their suburban Detroit home.

Novi police said the man returned from work Friday evening to find them.

The boy was pronounced dead at the home and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how the boy died but investigators say no one else appeared to be involved except for the mother and child.

City officials say the woman has a history of mental health issues and the husband is not considered a suspect.

The family, originally from China, came to the United States in 2014.

