Police: Employee tied up, assaulted in Albion armed robbery

The Albion Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in an armed robbery that happened Monday evening.

According to investigators, the two men entered Albion Hydroponics, 1402 N. Eaton St., around 7:30 p.m. At least one of them threatened an employee with a handgun.

"The employee was assaulted and tied up in the bathroom of the store," the department said.

The suspects took off with money "and other property" from the store in a U-Haul van.

if you have any information, you're asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or the Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

You can view more photos of the suspects on the department's Facebook page.

