Police: Detroit man sought in West Virginia bar shooting

Police said Thursday that they are seeking a 30-year-old Michigan man in connection with a New Year’s day shooting at a West Virginia bar in which seven people were shot and wounded.

The bar was ordered shut by authorities Thursday, a day after the violence. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said earlier in the day that officials had issued a cease and desist order to close Kulture Hookah Bar, citing licencing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

The shooting early Wednesday followed a dispute between people and was not a targeted attack, police have said. Seven people were wounded and are reported in stable condition.

A Huntington police statement late Thursday said Kymonie Desean Davis of Detroit, Michigan, was being sought on an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting. Police said the 30-year-old man faces seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding.

The statement said police consider Davis to be armed and dangerous and urged anyone with knowledge of the man’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

Williams deplored the shooting in a statement earlier in the day.

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Williams said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

