Police: 41-year-old woman taken to hospital following Monday shooting

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Lansing Police said officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1800 block of Lyons.

Police said officers located a 41-year-old female, who they are referring to as victim #1, inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

LPD said the woman was taken to a local hospital where staff later determined the injury was non-life-threatening.

LPD said officers at the scene were able to establish the following preliminary information following an investigation:

Police said victim #1 and a friend, who they are referring to as victim #2, got into a verbal argument with two men they know. Police said the argument lead to one of the men firing a handgun at both victims.

Police said victim #2 was not hit, but victim #1 was struck in her upper body.

LPD said the two men left the area after the shooting.

LPD said detectives are investigating the shooting and are following up on positive leads and working to identify the two men.

Police said this was not a random shooting; both parties know each other.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at 517-483-6840.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.